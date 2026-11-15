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Ilia Topuria Once Faced Threats From Tagir Ulanbekov and Usman Nurmagomedov: “When We Meet, Your Teeth Will Be Straightened Out”
By Subham,4 days ago
› Ilia Topuria Once Faced Threats From Tagir Ulanbekov and Usman Nurmagomedov: “When We Meet, Your Teeth Will Be Straightened Out”. Old tweets have resurfaced, revealing that UFC flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov, who was also involved in the attack on Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili on Wednesday, had threatened to attack Ilia Topuria in 2024.