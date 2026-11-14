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ArtScroll Unveils “Custom by ArtScroll,” a New Division for Personalized Sefarim
4 days ago
There is a special joy in giving a sefer. A grandfather gives his grandson a siddur for his bar mitzvah, with a few words of berachah inside. Parents give their daughter a Tehillim as she leaves for seminary or before her wedding. Siblings dedicate a set of sefarim in memory of a parent, so that the learning they grew up seeing in their home will continue in their own homes.