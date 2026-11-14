undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Springs Shelter-in-Place Order Locks Down Area Near Inspiration Drive
By Luke Sorensen,4 days ago
Colorado Springs police ordered residents in a stretch of the city to shelter in place just before 3 p.m. Friday, telling people to lock their doors and stay put while officers responded to activity in the area. The order covered the area from Constitution Avenue to Inspiration Drive, between Lavarie Drive and Rio Vista Drive, and police said the situation was still developing.
3