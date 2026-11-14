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Friday Finals: The Vulcans Are Victorious Over Granite City
12 days ago
Louisiana 10 @ Texas 0 - The Louisiana Drillers continued their undefeated season on Friday night, shutting out the Texas RoadRunners 10-0 in their home opener. Logan Woods got the Drillers on the board just minutes into the first period, scoring his 12th goal of the season to give Louisiana an early 1-0 lead. Braden Bates also added his 12th goal of the season to extend the lead to 2-0 before Woods found the back of the net for the second time, this time on the power-play. The Roadrunners faced yet another setback when Cody Bristor was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct with just six minutes remaining in the period. Brody Haas capitalized on the momentum, scoring to push the Drillers' lead to 4-0 before the first intermission. Louisiana carried its momentum into the second period, adding two more goals to build a commanding 6-0 advantage. Despite a big save from Dacoda Jones during a one-on-one opportunity, Texas struggled to generate consistent offensive pressure against the undefeated Drillers. The Drillers continued to find the back of the net throughout the remainder of the game, eventually securing a 10-0 shutout victory. The Drillers previously defeated Texas 3-2, 6-0 and 6-2 in their September matchups, including a 61-19 advantage in shots on goal in their September 27 meeting.