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LSU vs. Texas: Live updates from Tiger Stadium
By Rami Burks,4 days ago
Https://lsureveille.com/293749/sports/lsu-football-cant-hold-on-as-texas-slips-past-the-tigers-in-the-seasons-final-home-game/. END: LSU’s defense can’t hold on, Longhorns score with less than 4 seconds on the clock. LSU’s defense has been inconsistent all season, and the final two home games showcased this exactly. This loss to Texas hurt LSU’s chances of bulding a postseason resume, and will set...