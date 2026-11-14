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Mauricio Pochettino tasked with convincing Nico Paz to join Man United in January with INEOS set to accelerate negotiations
4 days ago
One of the first big tasks on incoming Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda will be convincing Bruno Fernandes to stay. The club captain has already rejected two offers from the club and even though INEOS are confident of retaining their talisman, the Argentine will need to remind the Portuguese international of the merits of staying.