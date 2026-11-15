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Smallest V-Twin Motorcycles On Sale In 2026
By Tijo Tenson,4 days ago
We have always associated V-twin engines with cruiser motorcycles. A big-twin is a defining characteristic of these low-slung machines. However, because of this norm, we often forget that an exciting, eccentric lineup of V-twin-powered motorcycles sits well below 1,500 cc. This list explores the smallest V-twins on motorcycles, some of which blend cruiser-grade character with daily riding comfort and convenience. Some of these V-twin bikes have enough charisma to put larger machines to shame. This list is organized in descending order of engine size.