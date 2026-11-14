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Irvine Slide Night Brings Haunt Sliding to an Inline Rink Dec. 12
By Ben Levine,4 days ago
Irvine Inline Rinks’ regular public sessions are roller-skating on one of the venue’s three full-sized sport court surfaces, according to the rink’s public-skating page. Slide Night is a different kind of booking: on Saturday, Dec. 12, it is scheduled there from 4 to 8 p.m., with $25 general admission for both sliders and spectators, Haunted Attraction Network reported. The rink’s description of its regular sessions does not establish Slide Night’s rules.