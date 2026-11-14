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NEW REPORT: Merkley Unveils Child Care Investigation Exposing Safety Lapses, Drain of Public Resources in Private Equity-Backed Centers
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
Report Identifies Four Key Findings that Validate Public Concern Over Private Equity’s Increased Role in Child Care Industry. WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the cost of child care continues to skyrocket, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released a first of its kind investigation on the effect that private equity involvement in the U.S. child care industry has on child safety. The investigation analyzed publicly available information and licensing data from three states—California, Texas, and Virginia—and focused on the two largest for-profit child care companies by capacity: KinderCare Learning Companies (KinderCare) and Learning Care Group (LCG), and their private equity backers, Partners Group and American Securities, respectively. Collectively, KinderCare and LCG have a combined licensed capacity to enroll over 375,000 children throughout the U.S.