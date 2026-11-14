undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Star Wars: A New Hope Is Coming to Cosm’s Dome
By Gig Patta,2 days ago
Disney signs a multi-year, multi-film deal with Cosm, and the 1977 original that started it all heads to the 12K dome for its 50th anniversary. The Death Star trench run is getting a lot more room. Disney and Cosm announced on November 12 a multi-year, multi-film partnership, and its first title is the big one: Star Wars: A New Hope comes to Cosm’s Shared Reality format in March 2027.