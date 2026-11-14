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Cantwell Joins More Than 200 Democrats in Fight to Overturn the Trump Admin’s Draconian Abortion Ban at VA
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
More than 200 Senate and House Democrats filed an amicus brief challenging the Trump VA’s ban on abortion care for veterans in cases of rape, incest, or health endangerment. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined more than 200 Senate and House Democrats in filing an amicus brief to Minority Veterans of America v. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s abortion ban at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
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