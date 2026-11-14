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Murray Demands Answers on ChatGPT’s Irresponsible and Dangerous Medical Advice Resulting in Death of Seattle Resident
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
Senator Murray raises urgent questions about the danger associated with AI chatbots providing medical advice and urges the need for safety guardrails. Murray: “It is deeply irresponsible and frankly unacceptable for chatbots to be engaging in what can be life-and-death decisions, and I demand OpenAI take accountability and provide assurance this can never happen again.”
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