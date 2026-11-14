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Free Drinks, Free Spins and Other Comps: What a Casino Welcome Really Costs
By Casino & Gambling Blog,2 days ago
Probably the best-known version of the comp in gambling is the free drink, which hasn’t been free for a long while. A server walks players at a table to the beer, and the cost is paid for in time: the longer a player stays, the longer the house expects to get a return on its investment. This is true for any gesture that the casino offers, even if it’s a welcome pint at the rail or a phone invitation. The online equivalent of the free drink is the welcome offer. Readers in British Columbia, or Washington residents who cross the border and see sign-up casino bonuses advertised, are viewing the same trade but now in a different way, up-front for play.