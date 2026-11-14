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Lisa Enters Her Bratz Era
By Gig Patta,4 days ago
MGA Entertainment’s new collectible doll puts two of the star’s most famous looks, from “Rockstar” and The White Lotus, on one shelf. Lisa has gone from Blackpink superstar to solo hitmaker to HBO actress, and now she’s a Bratz doll. MGA Entertainment is teaming up with the Thai-born performer on a new Bratz collaboration built around two of her most memorable looks: the metallic silver ensemble from her “Rockstar” music video and the khaki resort uniform she wore on The White Lotus.