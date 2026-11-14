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The Game Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed November 17
By Gig Patta,2 days ago
Geoff Keighley hosts a live Nomination Special Tuesday morning, and the December 10 show adds Disney+, Live TV on PS5 and Roblox to its streaming lineup. The race for Game of the Year officially starts Tuesday. The Game Awards will reveal its 2026 nominees during a live Nomination Special on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET, streaming on YouTube and Twitch. Host and executive producer Geoff Keighley will name the games, studios and creative talent up for this year’s awards, Game of the Year included.