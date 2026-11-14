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2026 Spanish Open Championships: Hugo Gonzalez de Oliveira Sets New Spanish Record in 200 Back on Day Three
By Madeline Folsom,4 days ago
SCM (25m) The 3rd day of the 2026 Spanish Open Championships saw a few meet records, a new Spanish age record, and a new Spanish national record. Hugo Gonzalez de Oliveira won the men’s 200 backstroke in a new Spanish record time of 1:47.84. He won the event by a little more than a second over Ireland’s John Shortt, who swam 1:49.02 for 2nd place.