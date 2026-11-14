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Green Acton Biodiversity Committee launches “Save Acton Wildlife” campaign
By Carolyn Davis,4 days ago
No one wants mice in their home, but a commonly used rodent poison can sicken and kill eagles, hawks, owls, foxes and other predators that depend on mice for food. That was the message from the Green Acton Biodiversity Committee at this year’s Oktoberfest in West Acton, where committee members unveiled their “Save Acton Wildlife” campaign to ban anticoagulant rodenticides in Acton.
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