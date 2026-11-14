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The Acton Senior Center: From a kitchen table to a hidden gem
By Greg Jarboe,4 days ago
Norma Wu calls the Acton Senior Center a “hidden gem,” and as President of the Friends of the Acton Council on Aging, she would like fewer people to think of it as hidden. Her target audience is what she calls “young seniors,” Acton residents between 60 and 74. Many of them still picture the Senior Center as a place for their parents’ generation. Wu invites them to come through the door at 30 Sudbury Road, Rear, and see for themselves. “This is a place where you won’t be isolated,” she says.
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