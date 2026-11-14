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Acton Nature Watch: Hunter’s Moon (October 10 – November 8, 2026)
By Rob Gogan,4 days ago
Oct. 10: STINK BUGS and WESTERN CONIFER SEED BUGS swarm several Acton homes and gas stations. Oct. 14: A large SNAPPING TURTLE partly crosses the driveway to 20 Main Street towards a pond beside the Assabet River Rail Trail. The turtle stopped and remained immobile, in danger of being run over. Acton Police Officer Peter Vann responded to a nature watcher’s call for help, donning heavy gloves to move the creature. Using proper side-holding technique, Officer Vann evaded the jaws of the furious reptile and released it safely into the pond to which it was headed.