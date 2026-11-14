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Charlie Kadlec biography, Part 1: Terror, resistance, achievement
By Peter J. Berry,4 days ago
As a young boy, Charlie Kadlec survived the holocaust with his family. Since arriving in Acton in 1964, Charlie has been a committed and engaged member of Acton’s civic life. Charlie’s contributions have improved both the services Acton provides to its citizens and Town Meeting procedures. This is the first of two articles about Charlie’s remarkable life story.