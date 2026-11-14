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Arnav’s Analysis: Takeaways From Rutgers’ 31-0 Loss To Nebraska
By Arnav Sarkar,4 days ago
Scarlet Knights Shut Out For First Time Since 2023 With Battered Offense and Broken Defense. Things went from bad to worse on Saturday at SHI Stadium, as Rutgers football was shut out for the first time since a 22-0 loss to Iowa in 2023. This game felt infinitely worse, as the Scarlet Knights were outgained 429 to 143 and had 42 passing yards to go with two interceptions between Sean Ashenfelder and AJ Surace. The run game was largely shut down as well, while Anthony Colandrea burned Rutgers with his arm and legs.