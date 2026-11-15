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Pelicans Get Trade Update on Former No. 2 Pick After Dejounte Murray Demand
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans have barely begun sorting through Dejounte Murray‘s trade request, but a potential replacement is already emerging. Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green is available in trade discussions, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, a development that could create an opening for New Orleans as it explores options for Murray.