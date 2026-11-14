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Lockport Golf Club Hit Again as Thieves Swipe 10 Carts, Owners Fire Back on Facebook
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Lockport Police Department — Requested Public Tips on Suspects. Surveillance video from Big Run Golf Club shows three men stealing 10 golf carts early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., the latest blow to a family-owned Lockport, Illinois business that says it has now been targeted twice in less than a year. The club says it never got back the 10 carts stolen in a similar theft in July, and this time it is asking the public for help tracking down the culprits.
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