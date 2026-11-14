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Postgame Observations: Georgia defeats Missouri 48-21
By Layla Nicholson,3 days ago
No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 22 Missouri 48-21 at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Frazier leads Georgia’s explosive rushing attack. Georgia’s fast start and its ability to capitalize on Missouri’s mistakes became a defining part of the first half. The Bulldogs turned an opening interception into a touchdown and built a 31-0 lead before the Tigers could even blink.