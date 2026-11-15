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Enhancing patient satisfaction and experience through bedside interdisciplinary rounds: a quality improvement study
By Wael Ghali,4 days ago
Interdisciplinary rounds (IDRs) involve collaborative patient care where healthcare professionals from various disciplines meet to discuss and plan patient management. In this project, bedside IDRs. were introduced at our hospital to enhance care quality, improve communication among medical teams and increase patient satisfaction. Methodology. After educating the staff, bedside IDRs...