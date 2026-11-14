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Ravens' Adam Randall: Deemed questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Randall (neck), who remains on IR, has been tagged as questionable to face the Chargers on Monday. Randall has been on injured reserve all season while recovering from a neck injury. He was designated to return Oct. 28 but wasn't activated for Week 8 or Week 9. Randall was a fifth-round selection in April's NFL Draft, so if he's activated and gets into Monday's Week 10 matchup, it will be his NFL regular-season debut.