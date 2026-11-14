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Men’s Hoops Cruises to 84-70 Victory Over Georgia Southern
By Ainsley Keaveny,12 days ago
ORLANDO - Powered by a pair of 20-point performances, UCF men’s hoops (4-0) cruised to an 84-70 victory over Georgia Southern Friday night inside Addition Financial Arena. Dior Johnson paced the Knights with 25 points, while Arturo Dean added 21 on an efficient 75% shooting from the field. John Bol anchored the effort on the glass, pulling down 11 rebounds to go with seven points.