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Why This Neighborhood Restaurant Is Winning HEARTS With Northwest Comfort Food in Spokane, WA
By Laylyn Vosotros,4 days ago
Spokane has plenty of places to grab a burger, but Cascadia Public House gives that familiar outing a distinctly Northwest personality. Opened in May 2017, this North Ash Street gathering place built its identity around regional ingredients, generous comfort food, and room for different appetites. Its original transformation introduced family...