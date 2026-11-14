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Switching From Steel to Fujikura AXIOM: What Competitive Golfers Should Test
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
Disclosure: Fujikura is a sponsor of AmateurGolf.com. This guide uses manufacturer specifications and our editorial fitting recommendations. It is not a head-to-head player test. A competitive amateur does not need a new 7-iron that occasionally flies eight yards farther. He or she needs to know which swing produces the stock...