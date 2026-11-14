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Men's Basketball Opens Season with 92-84 Win Over Truman State
12 days ago
Cedarville, Ohio- The University of Findlay men's basketball team opened its season with a 92-84 win over Truman State on Friday, Nov. 13, at Callan Athletic Center on the campus of Cedarville University, putting together a strong second-half performance to secure the victory. Findlay opens the campaign with a 1-0 record following the victory, while Truman State drops to 0-1.