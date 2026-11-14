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WHEN DRONES DECIDE: AI, PERSISTENT AERIAL SURVEILLANCE, AND MARYLAND LAW
By ublawforum,3 days ago
By: Simon Caine* Abstract. This Article examines how AI-assisted drone programs—exemplified by Montgomery County, Maryland’s Drone as First Responder initiative—are rapidly outpacing the constitutional doctrines meant to restrain government surveillance. As autonomous functions, intelligent tracking, and cloud-based video archives migrate from military systems into domestic policing, traditional Fourth Amendment frameworks built around human perception and…