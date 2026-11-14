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Oilers vs Maple Leafs Same Game Parlay: McDavid, Draisaitl Lead 4-Leg Build
By Jason Martinak,13 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers (14-3-3) visit Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night to face a Toronto Maple Leafs team (8-11-2) that has dropped five straight at home and been outscored 22-9 over that stretch. The Oilers are 7-0-1 on the road and score 4.00 goals per game, which makes this one of the cleanest same-game parlay setups on the NHL board. Puck drop is 7:00 PM ET.