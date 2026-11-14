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3 NHL Goal Scorer, Points and Assists Props to Back on November 14
By Bill Christy,13 days ago
Saturday night’s NHL slate has two marquee matchups starting at 7:00 PM ET, and both feature stars riding the kind of production streaks that tend to hold up against the market. Minnesota heads to TD Garden to face Boston, while Edmonton visits a Toronto team in a deep rut. The best angle on this board is the simple one: elite offensive drivers priced on very low lines.