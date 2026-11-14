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Zoo Lights Magic in the Wild at Palm Beach Zoo Opening Night 11/20/26
13 days ago
Zoo Lights Magic in the Wild at Palm Beach Zoo Opening Night. Experience the eighth annual Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo, rebuilt as one unified story told in three sections. Holiday Wonderland brings Santa and fireside stories from Mrs. Claus, a new immersive Polar Wonderland projection experience lights up the night, and a glowing bioluminescence farewell path closes the evening. New for 2026, guests can enjoy evening viewing of the koala and sloth habitats, along with a menorah lighting space for Hanukkah.