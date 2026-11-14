undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wake Forest blows past Southern Utah, led by Kevair Kennedy
4 days ago
Kevair Kennedy had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Wake Forest rolled to an 89-51 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C. Isaac Carr came off the bench to score 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Gavin Placide posted 16 points and seven rebounds for the Demon Deacons (3-1). Gallagher Placide chipped in nine points as Wake Forest’s reserves accounted for 40 points.