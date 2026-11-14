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Hello? James Gleick's new book compares the history of the telephone to the modern era
By NPR,4 days ago
For this next story, I got to get out of this studio. (SOUNDBITE OF DOOR OPENING) Here we are at NPR headquarters. This building used to be a telephone company's building. You know, this is the first time I've noticed this, but here in the cafeteria, in the corner, there is a telephone booth, and I'm going to get into this booth right now, and I'm going to call our next guest.