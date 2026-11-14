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On the night of Ronaldo's farewell: Portugal suffer their worst home defeat in history!
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
The sailors conceded four goals in a single match for the first time since the 4-2 defeat to Germany at the European Championship on 19 June 2021. Harsher still, Portugal fell four goals behind in a competitive match on home soil for the first time in their history, before Bernardo Silva struck late to pull one back and make it 4-1.