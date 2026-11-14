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Heitman, Talliosake Launch Nordic Self-Storage Platform
By MSM,13 days ago
Global real estate investment management firm Heitman LLC has partnered with Finnish self-storage developer Talliosake Oy to establish Talli, a new drive-up self-storage platform targeting expansion in Finland and Sweden. The platform was formed through Heitman's acquisition of a majority interest in Talliosake's rental operating business. Talliosake will retain a...