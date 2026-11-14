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Storage Asset Management (SAM) Reports Q3 Revenue and NOI Growth
By MSM,13 days ago
Storage Asset Management (SAM), a third-party self-storage management company, reported year-over-year growth in same-store revenue and net operating income (NOI) for the third quarter of 2026, while continuing to expand its management platform and invest in new technology. Same-store revenue increased 2.5% compared with the third quarter of 2025, while...