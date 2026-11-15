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Draymond Green defends Rockets from ‘dirty' label after Steph Curry injury
By Kevin Topley,4 days ago
Draymond Green does not think the Houston Rockets are a dirty team. He does, however, believe they are a very physical one. Speaking on "The Draymond Green Show" as he discussed Steph Curry's injury and playing without him, Green addressed the label that followed the Warriors' 115-108 loss in Houston on Nov. 11. Curry grimaced and reached for his right side after tangling with Rockets center Alperen Sengun on a screen early in the first quarter, leaving the game minutes later.