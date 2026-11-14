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iPhone hacked: Binance warns of iOS flaw exposing crypto wallet keys
By Peter Sonner,2 days ago
Binance has issued a security warning to iPhone users after researchers disclosed an iOS vulnerability that allows malicious applications to bypass Apple’s sandbox protections and access files belonging to other apps, potentially exposing cryptocurrency wallets and sensitive personal information. The vulnerability, known as worse_query, affects devices running iOS 26...