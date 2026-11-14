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A historic event: a woman joins Manchester United's coaching staff
By Ahmad Salah,4 days ago
According to a report by Portugal's A Bola, citing British newspaper The Guardian, Spanish specialist Silvia Tuya Viñas will follow coach Pochettino into his new role alongside four other members of the United States national team's technical staff. She becomes the first woman in Manchester United's century-plus history to work within the team's backroom staff.