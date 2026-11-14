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Portugal suffer their heaviest defeat in Ronaldo's absence in 23 years
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
Portugal have not suffered a heavier defeat without their historic captain for more than 23 years. The last time they lost by more than a single goal without Ronaldo dates back to 6 September 2003, when Spain beat them three goals to nil. That came just weeks after "the Don's" first international appearance, against Kazakhstan on 20 August of that same year.