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Former Kentucky teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing student
By WKRC,4 days ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) — A former Kentucky teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old student, reports WDRB+WAVE. Mary "Hanna" Mattingly, 32, was arrested in March after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a Bardstown High School student. Police said Mattingly had sexual contact with the student and exchanged nude photos with them.