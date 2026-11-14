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Spotlight: Boulder Opera
By Jamie Lammers,4 days ago
In 2012, Dianela Acosta founded the Boulder Opera Company to develop contemporary opera performances accessible to wide audiences. The company is now in its 15th season, and they’ll be hosting an opera dinner event at Dickens Opera House in Longmont on Nov. 14th and 15th, performing Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata. We called Acosta, also the company’s executive artistic director, to talk about the company’s mission.