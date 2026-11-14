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Hannah Hidalgo reaches 500 steals as No. 13 Notre Dame routs DePaul in ACC women’s basketball roundup
By William Capps,4 days ago
No. 13 Notre Dame beat DePaul 108–84 on Saturday in the Shamrock Classic at Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and she reached 500 career steals. AP reported she became the fifth Division I women’s player to do it. Notre Dame said she is the only player in college basketball history with 2,500 career points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals.