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Bill Watterson’s lost protagonist became Calvin and Hobbes’ spacefaring hero
By Thomas Hindmarch,4 days ago
Calvin and Hobbes wasn't Bill Watterson's first pitch for a comic strip. C&H's protagonists began as side characters in Watterson's comic The Doghouse before his original syndicate suggested that they ought to be the focus. "Marvin" became "Calvin," the rest of The Doghouse's cast was dropped, and while United Feature Syndicate still didn't take the resulting comic, Universal Press Syndicate did.