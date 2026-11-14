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Jets T Armand Membou fined for removing helmet in Week 9 vs. Chiefs
By Jeanna Kelley,4 days ago
Armand Membou’s frustration got the best of him in Jets vs. Chiefs in Week 9, and now he owes the league almost $15k. Jets tackle Armand Membou slammed his helmet down in frustration during the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was flagged for it in real time. Now the NFL has also assessed a $14,926 fine on Membou for unsportsmanlike conduct for the same action.