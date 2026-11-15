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Here’s how to remain compliant with lighting regulations this holiday season
By Allison Moore,4 days ago
Scaling ladders and balancing 30 feet above the ground might not sound like everyone’s idea of holiday cheer, but for Jake Lewis, the heights add to the fun. The 20-year-old entrepreneur has traded climbing walls and mountainsides for rooftops this season, launching a business to string Christmas lights along eaves, doorframes and trees across Summit County.