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Oregon Independent Film Gifts of Disposition Brings an Unconventional Coming-of-Age Story to Portland’s Streets
3 days ago
Produced by Lynard Schurr, the debut feature from director Zach Flanary captures the Pacific Northwest through a gritty, 1970s-inspired cinematic style. PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released in early 2026, Gifts of Disposition is an independent feature film from Oregon production company Lynard Schurr that follows an unlikely friendship between a heroin-addicted chess hustler and a 12-year-old teenager living in section 8 housing. Written and directed by Zach Flanary, the film blends dark comedy and social realism against the streets of Portland.